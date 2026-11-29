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No mercy for those using Malaysian military assets for drug trafficking: PM Anwar

The Malaysian Prime Minister did not mince his words, saying the alleged activities were not isola­ted incidents and should not be taken lightly.

SEREMBAN – Those who betray the country by engaging in corruption and using military assets for drug trafficking will not be spared regardless of rank, says Anwar Ibrahim .

The Malaysian Prime Minister did not mince his words, saying the alleged activities were not isola­ted incidents and should not be taken lightly, particularly when they involved the misuse of national defence assets for criminal purposes.

“Over the past few days, there has been widespread discussion about TUDM (Royal Malaysian Air Force) aircraft being used to smuggle drugs worth hundreds of millions of ringgit.

“It was not just once, but about 20 times. If you expect us to downplay this or sweep it under the carpet, I am sorry,” he said when officiating the Yakin Mada­ni programme in Malaysia on Nov 28 .

Anwar stressed he had made it clear that, as the country’s leader, he will not tolerate corruption, although some quarters might dislike his firm stance against it.

He said he had repeatedly reminded those serving the nation that action would be taken against anyone involved in corruption, regardless of rank.

“As long as I am entrusted with this responsibility, I have made it clear that if you betray the country, engage in corruption or use TUDM aircraft to smuggle drugs, stern action will be taken. You can be angry if you want.

“I do not care. Action must be taken,” he said.

On Nov 27 , three TUDM officers and three civilians were charged in the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court with trafficking 96.2kg of methamphetamine at the TUDM air base in Subang on Nov 17.

The drugs, believed to be worth RM4.83 million (S$1.5 million) , were discovered before being loaded onto an air force aircraft, alongside 6.98kg of chemicals.

Following the discovery, seven TUDM officers and personnel, as well as six civilians, were arrested in a series of raids across the Klang Valley, Labuan and Tawau in Sabah.

The six accused face the death penalty or life imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the cane if convicted.

No plea was recorded from the six accused, as the case will be heard by the High Court.

In the same speech, Anwar urged Transport Minister Anthony Loke to reconsider his resignation, saying the interests of the people and the nation should come first.

“I find it difficult to accept his proposal to resign, although he had given reasons for it.

“I understood his reasoning, but I told him that whatever the reasons were, they could not override his devotion to duty and responsibility towards the rakyat (people) and the country,” he said.

Anwar also urged Loke, who had been asked to take leave, to return to work as soon as possible.

“His performance has been good and commendable. That is why, as Prime Minister, I find it difficult to accept his proposal to resign,” he said, adding that Loke was invited to attend the event as the Transport Ministry was one of the co-hosts.

On Nov 25, Anwar said he had refused to accept Loke’s resignation and had instead asked him to take leave, with his duties temporarily taken over by the Prime Minister.

Loke, who is DAP secretary-­general, announced his resignation from the Cabinet on Nov 10 following the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision allowing former prime minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK