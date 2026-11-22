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No meeting yet between Malaysia PM Anwar, Anthony Loke on latter’s resignation as transport minister

The DAP secretary-general resigned as transport minister with immediate effect on Nov 10.

SHAH ALAM – Anthony Loke says he has yet to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim since resigning as Transport Minister on Nov 10.

“No, I have not met (Anwar). You have to ask the Prime Minister (if I am still the Transport Minister). As far as I’m concerned, I have already resigned,” said Loke after officiating the Selangor DAP state convention on Nov 22.

The DAP secretary-general resigned as transport minister with immediate effect on Nov 10 following a Kuala Lumpur High Court order allowing former prime minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence under house arrest.

During the Melaka state election campaign period, Anwar said he had not accepted Loke’s resignation letter and suggested that Loke take a short break instead.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to discuss the matter with Loke, and urged him to stay on and continue his duties.

He also described Loke as a hardworking and trustworthy minister with a strong track record and public-benefiting initiatives at the Transport Ministry, questioning why calls focused on Loke rather than issues of corruption or underperformance. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK