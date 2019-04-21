Sri Lanka explosions: No Malaysians among fatalities, says Wisma Putra

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Ministry says no Malaysians are among the fatalities in the bomb blasts that have rocked Sri Lanka.

"Malaysia strongly condemns the attack and hopes that those responsible for this barbaric crime be brought to justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families affected," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday (April 21).

They advised Malaysians in the vicinity of the area to exercise caution and monitor the latest developments from the local news, as well as heed the local authorities.

Cabinet ministers have condemned the attacks they called "senseless" and "brutal".

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Xavier Jayakumar expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, the Sri Lankan government, and its people for the tragic loss.

"Hopefully, the Sri Lankan government will nab the perpetrators and bring them to justice in the soonest time," he added.

On Sunday morning, bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and three luxury hotels killed at least 156 people and wounded more than 400 during Easter Day celebrations.

The three hotels hit were the Shangri-La Colombo, Kingsbury Hotel and Cinnamon Grand Colombo.