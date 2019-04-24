No Malaysian links to Sri Lanka attacks detected so far, says police chief

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia has yet to ascertain if any of its citizens were involved in the recent attacks in Sri Lanka, said national police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun on Wednesday (April 24).

Tan Sri Fuzi said he was aware about talk of terrorist links to Malaysians, but investigations so far have not revealed any.

"So far, we have not found any links between Malaysians and the terrorist attacks. We are still collecting actionable intelligence," he told a press conference.

Mr Fuzi said the police have so far raised the security alert nationwide, following the string of bombings at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, which killed more than 300 people.

"All state police chiefs have been instructed to impose more security measures in the wake of the attacks. Security at the Sri Lanka High Commission has also been increased," he said.

Meanwhile in Johor, deputy state police chief Mohd Kamarudin Mohd Din said the police have been directed to keep a watchful eye on all houses of worship in the southern Malaysian state.

"There is no doubt that the threat posed by foreign Islamist extremist groups is still here in the country, including Johor, but the situation is under control," said Mr Mohd Kamarudin on Wednesday

Related Story One of 9 suicide bombers involved in Sri Lanka bombings a woman, says deputy defence minister

He said the police, together with the security agencies, were working closely to monitor the people's movements at the Johor Causeway and the Second Link Crossing in Tanjung Kupang, Gelang Patah.