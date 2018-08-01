No import declaration made on jewellery sent to Malaysian ex-PM Najib's wife Rosmah

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - There was no import declaration made to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) regarding the delivery of 44 pieces of jewellery linked to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former premier Najib Razak, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

"From a check of the records available under the customs information system for seven years in line with the period of record keeping, it was found that there were no import declaration made on the jewellery," Mr Lim said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address for his ministry at the Parliament sitting on Tuesday (July 31).

According to Mr Lim, it was an offence if no import declaration was made on imported items including seizing the goods brought in.

"If police reports could not link the said consignment with any offence, the Customs can link it to the Customs Act 1967 as it is an offence and can lead to various actions including seizures," he said.

On July 10, a jewellery wholesaling company in Lebanon had filed a summons on Ms Rosmah to demand that she returned the jewellery which were sent to her for selection or pay for the jewellery concerned amounting to US$14.79 million (RM20 million).

However, Ms Rosmah in her statement of defence filed on July 23 denied that she had bought the jewellery.

The jewellery were among the money, jewellery, luxury handbags, luxury watches and dark glasses worth an estimated RM1.1 billion which were seized from the premises linked to Najib last month.