THE BIG STORY

Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr is set to become the Philippines' next president, more than 30 years after his dictator father fled the country. Last night's partial results were in line with opinion polls that forecast a landslide win for Mr Marcos Jr and running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte.

WORLD

Chinese capital Beijing has ordered millions of people to work from home and remain within their districts, in what residents say amounts to a de facto lockdown. Residents in Chaoyang and Shunyi districts were told to "strictly implement working from home" and not to leave their districts unless necessary. Beijing yesterday reported 50 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections.

SINGAPORE

The cost of enlisting women into national service would far outweigh any benefits, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. Compulsory NS can be justified only if it serves a critical need of national security and defence, he said, adding that there are "distinct pitfalls" if conscription is implemented for any other reason.

BUSINESS

Cash-rich buyers who have been circumventing additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) rules by buying residential property via trusts that are conditional or revocable may no longer be able to use that loophole. As of yesterday, a new regulation imposes a 35 per cent ABSD on transfers of residential properties into a living trust.

SPORT

S'pore coach apologises after 5-0 SEA Games loss

Singapore's Under-23 football team look set for another early exit from the SEA Games after a 5-0 thrashing by Thailand in Nam Dinh, Vietnam, yesterday. Following the defeat, which left Singapore bottom of Group B after two matches, coach Nazri Nasir apologised to fans, but said the Under-23s are still in it. B18

LIFE

A popular destination on the United States' East Coast is Maryland's Eastern Shore bordering the storied Chesapeake Bay. This maritime land of big skies and blue waters is the preferred second home for urban-weary residents of major eastern cities. Feast on crabs as you soak up the maritime environment.