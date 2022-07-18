THE BIG STORY

A two-day Group of 20 (G-20) meeting looked for solutions to the food and energy crises caused by the war in Ukraine but ended without a communique after the conflict divided the global forum. The failure to issue a joint statement is expected to hinder efforts to address rising inflation and food shortages.

WORLD

Several countries in Asia are experiencing a rise in Covid-19 cases due to newer infectious strains of the disease. Countries such as India and South Korea have seen numbers spike in recent days and are scrambling to find ways to protect their people, including expanding booster shots to a wider section of their populations.

BUSINESS

Supply strains, while still afflicting many consumers and businesses, are becoming more mundane than menacing, especially in the United States. Snarls have eased back from their pandemic peaks and some are already adding less pressure. But the gradual end of the supply crunch might give way to another headache: a slump in consumer demand that throws economic growth into reverse.

OPINION

More recent variants of the coronavirus have been adept at evading vaccines and earlier immunity from infections. Governments should be investing more to accelerate the next generation of vaccines, as this will likely create scientific spillovers for other vaccines and is the best way of reducing the risk of disaster.

SINGAPORE

Residents in most towns can expect to see new benches, handrails and plant holders made from old MRT train parts installed in the neighbourhood. The upcycling effort is being undertaken by all 15 People's Action Party town councils to repurpose old MRT train parts to cut waste and add to the community environment.

SCIENCE

Global momentum on climate change action is picking up against a backdrop of extreme weather events, and countries are turning to renewable energy to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Singapore has a slew of plans, but some of its moves could come at the expense of wildlife and natural habitats.