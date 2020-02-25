No exodus of members, party still intact, says Bersatu sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - There will not be an exodus of MPs from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), says its secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

He maintained that the party is still intact despite mounting speculation that several of its leaders would resign in protest of Bersatu's decision to quit the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

"We are strongly denying this - there isn't a single MP or Bersatu leaders who will resign from Bersatu.

"In fact, we are still intact. We have built this party and we will go through any challenge or obstacle, and I'm sure we will get past this storm, " he told reporters after attending a two-hour special meeting at Bersatu's headquarters that ended in the wee hours of Tuesday (Feb 25).

Bersatu's decision to quit Pakatan was announced by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier Monday.

Meanwhile, Marzuki said that the party's supreme council has unanimously decided to reject Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's resignation as Bersatu chairman.

"Bersatu has also decided to support Dr Mahathir as the prime minister. This is a clear decision, " he added.

Marzuki also said that the decision to quit Pakatan was a unanimous one by Bersatu supreme council members.

Asked if the controversial new political alignment dubbed "Pakatan Nasional" would actually happen, Marzuki merely said "So far, no".

Pakatan Nasional is a proposed coalition consisting of Bersatu, Umno, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), East Malaysian parties, as well as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders aligned with Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, the party's former deputy president.

Earlier on Monday, Dr Mahathir shocked the nation by announcing his resignation as party chairman and prime minister.

However, shortly after, he was reappointed by the King as the interim prime minister until the formation of a new government.

Top leaders from Bersatu such as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusoff, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Dr Maszlee Malik, and Datuk Seri Rina Harun are among those who gathered at the party headquarters at Yayasan Selangor building for the meeting.

However, Dr Mahathir was nowhere to be seen at the party's headquarters.