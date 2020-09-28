No deal on chief minister yet after Sabah polls win

Sabah remained without a new government yesterday as rival factions within the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition in the East Malaysian state could not agree on who should be appointed chief minister after winning Saturday's election.

GRS, which comprises Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact, the Umno-led Barisan Nasional alliance and Parti Bersatu Sabah, has instead asked Sabah's governor Juhar Mahiruddin to decide between the two candidates for the post - Umno Sabah chief Bung Moktar Radin and Sabah PN chief Hajiji Noor.

Tan Sri Juhar said he will need time to deliberate on his decision.

