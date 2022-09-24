No change to Malaysia's mandatory Covid-19 quarantine rules till end of year, says health minister Khairy

Currently, individuals who test positive for Covid-19 are required to undergo seven days of home quarantine. PHOTO: PIXABAY
KUALA LUMPUR - There will be no changes to the Malaysia's Covid-19 quarantine rules at least until the year's end, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Currently, individuals who test positive for Covid-19 are required to undergo seven days of home quarantine, but they are allowed to be released if they test negative on the fourth day.

"One of the reasons why we are able to keep the pandemic under control today is the people's adherence to these quarantine rules.

"When a person tests positive, they isolate themselves for seven days. If they test negative on the fourth day, they can be released.

"For now, we will maintain this until the end of the year when Act 342 is no longer enforced," said Mr Khairy on Saturday.

Under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), the government can impose lockdowns and regulations similar to the Covid-19 movement control orders, and individuals found guilty can be fined up to RM1,000 (S$310) or be jailed for up to six months.

When asked about dishonesty among workers who claim they are Covid-19 positive to avoid coming to work, Mr Khairy said this was not a huge concern in Malaysia.

"I have not heard that this is a concern among employers here so perhaps there are only isolated incidents.

"After we moved into the transition to endemicity phase, we leave it to individual responsibility and community solidarity.

"Whether we are truthful or not in our Covid-19 reporting is a matter of integrity," said Mr Khairy.

Mr Khairy was asked to comment on the decision by certain countries to remove mandatory quarantine due to concerns about lack of manpower at workplaces.

On Friday, Mr Khairy said Malaysia could end its transition to Covid-19 endemicity by the end of the year, and that a voluntary annual vaccination programme may be introduced. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

