No celebrations, no convoys to mark Anwar’s swearing in as Malaysia PM: DAP secretary-general

PETALING JAYA - Democratic Action Party (DAP) leaders at all levels must not organise any form of celebration or convoy to mark the appointment of Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister, said Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

The DAP secretary-general said this in a statement released on Thursday after the announcement by Istana Negara that Pakatan Harapan chairman and PKR president Anwar would be sworn in as the next Prime Minister.

“DAP has instructed all levels of the party leadership to not organise any form of celebrations or vehicle convoys.

“We urge all parties to stay calm and respect the decision of the King and the Council of Malay Rulers.

“The government which will be formed is a Unity Government which will include all other political coalitions.

“We must unite and cooperate in assisting the Prime Minister to guide this country out of the current issues we are facing,” said Mr Loke. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK