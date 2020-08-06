Nine more deaths amid 3,462 new infections

MANILA • The Philippines' Health Ministry yesterday reported 3,462 new coronavirus infections and nine additional deaths in the country, a day after a lockdown was implemented in Metro Manila and other virus hot spots.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections had risen to 115,980, putting the tally just behind Indonesia's 116,871 cases, which is the highest in East Asia.

Covid-19 deaths in the Philippines have reached 2,123.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's Health Ministry yesterday reported 41 new cases, taking the country's total to 713 infections, with eight deaths. Forty of the new cases are linked to Danang, the new epicentre where Vietnam on July 25 detected its first locally transmitted infections in more than three months.

The outbreak in Vietnam has spread to two more provinces, the country's health minister said.

However, Vietnam's Covid-19 task force declared the contagion "under control" in Danang.

There have been 264 cases since the virus resurfaced in Danang, which include all eight of the country's Covid-19 deaths. Infections have since been found in at least 10 locations in Vietnam.

