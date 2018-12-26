Nine hikers went missing at Penang Hill on Christmas day

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Fire and Rescue Department are conducting a search and rescue mission for nine hikers who were believed to have gone missing at Penang Hill on Tuesday (Dec 25).

The efforts to track them down are being carried out by firemen from the Bagan Jermal and Paya Terubong fire stations since 7.27pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said they received a call from one of the hikers through the MERS 999 hotline.

"One of the hikers spoke to us on the phone and stated that they are lost in the jungle.

"Full details of their current situation have yet to be obtained," he said.

According to Bernama, two vehicles from the Bagan Jermal and Paya Terubong Fire Stations were sent to the foot of Bukit Bendera for the search and rescue mission.

"The department have been able to contact the victim who made the emergency call by telephone and informed them that they were probably in the area of Wand Gate 7 of Bukit Bendera," the Fire department spokesperson said.

As of press time, efforts to find the nine hikers are ongoing.