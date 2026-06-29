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At least 32 homes in Banting, Selangor, were flooded after a bund collapsed during heavy rainfall in the wee hours of June 25.

KUALA LUMPUR – Over June 24 and 25, a series of flash floods battered the Klang Valley, Malaysia’s mega urban region, inundating roads and neighbourhoods.

Such floods have become increasingly common in Kuala Lumpur and its surrounding districts, where intense rainfall has meant that residents have had to brace themselves for the next storm.

But Minister of Federal Territories Hannah Yeoh believes that the capital’s flood problem cannot be attributed to rainfall alone.

Years of planning failures have reduced Kuala Lumpur’s natural flood defences, leaving it more vulnerable when heavy rain falls, she said in a June 16 interview with The Straits Times at her office in the administrative capital of Putrajaya.

She pointed to the Batu and Jinjang flood-retention ponds in northern KL as examples.

Land earmarked for flood mitigation has yet to be gazetted , allowing around 70 per cent of the ponds’ site to be transferred to developers since 2015.

“As long as it is not gazetted, it can be alienated and given to anybody. That is exactly what happened to the retention ponds,” she said.

According to Yeoh, a decision was made to designate that land for flood retention. However, the critical step of gazetting it was delayed for 18 years. When the land was sold in parts, from 2015, it turned into a “nightmare”.

The Klang Valley, encompassing KL and the surrounding areas in Selangor state, is centred on the Klang River basin, a heavily urbanised catchment prone to flash flooding.

The Batu and Jinjang retention ponds form part of KL’s flood - mitigation system developed by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage from the early 2000s.

The system is designed to temporarily store excess stormwater from surrounding river catchments, including Sungai Gombak, during periods of heavy rainfall, before gradually releasing it back into the river network once water levels subside.

The minister said Kuala Lumpur’s flood strategy now centres on two priorities: protecting green spaces and safeguarding flood-retention ponds.

“I formed a task force to quickly gazette all green spaces,” she said.

Describing green areas as the city’s “sponge”, Yeoh said structural interventions alone would not solve flooding if natural water absorption areas continue to disappear.

Green spaces serve as both breathing zones and natural sponges for the city, and in KL, where heavy rainfall is common, these areas are essential. “Without these, any money I spend on infrastructure would be meaningless because it always floods,” she said.

Her administration has set up a task force focused on flood retention infrastructure and is moving to gazette the remaining 30 per cent of the Batu and Jinjang retention pond area.

The issue has taken on greater urgency as flash floods continue to affect parts of the city despite years of mitigation work.

Earlier this year, heavy rain triggered flash floods on several highways in the Klang Valley on April 20 .

Two weeks later, on May 6, floods occurred in several locations, including sections of the Shah Alam Expressway, Bukit Jalil and Petaling Jaya, where water in one area reportedly reached more than 1m deep. The Universiti Malaya rainfall station recorded a peak of 96.5mm per hour on that day.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, rainfall exceeding 60mm within two to four hours is typically enough to trigger flash floods.

More recently, several homes in Banting, Selangor, were affected by flooding after a bund about 800m from the residential area burst in the wee hours of June 25. Some 400 people were forced to take shelter at relief centres, as at June 26.

Later on June 25, flash floods wreaked havoc in the KL city centre, with videos shared on social media showing cars partially submerged as floodwaters rose to wheel height, with toppled trees obstructing roads.

In the Banting flood on June 25, floodwaters could not be pumped out after thieves stole cables powering a screw pump, rendering it inoperable, according to Selangor infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim.

He said similar incidents were detected at a project in Kuala Selangor. The state government is considering installing CCTV cameras and other security measures to curb these crimes.

Fewer flash-flood hot spots

Some progress has been made in mitigating flash floods in recent years, said Yeoh.

The number of recognised flash-flood hotspots in Kuala Lumpur has fallen from 25 in 2022 to 14 today.

After every flood, KL City Hall monitors affected areas and works to address weaknesses, said Yeoh.

But she added: “It is impossible to wipe out floods, but we want to reduce the damage done to the city. If a flash flood lasts 10 to 15 minutes and then subsides, it’s fine.”

Yeoh noted that even highly developed cities such as Singapore experience flash floods, arguing that increasingly unpredictable rainfall means governments must focus on minimising risks rather than promising complete prevention.

“Rainfall is unpredictable, but I need to minimise its impact. That’s the effort we are making.”

Apart from physical mitigation measures, Kuala Lumpur City Hall has expanded its public warning efforts, broadcasting weather forecasts and advisories multiple times a day in four languages to help residents make informed decisions before travelling during heavy rain.

In Selangor, efforts are being made to reduce flood risks during increasingly intense downpours across the state, including Klang district. Klang was one of the hardest-hit Selangor districts during the December 2021 floods, which led to 25 deaths in the state and resulted in an estimated RM6.1 billion (S$1.94 billion) in economic losses nationwide.

At least 32 homes in Banting, Selangor, were flooded after a bund collapsed during heavy rainfall in the wee hours of June 25. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The Selangor government said it has approved RM990.41 million for 13 flood-mitigation projects.

“We are looking at developing the Selangor Water Masterplan, which will look at the starting point of floods, reason for droughts and increasing water reserves,” Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said in April.

But while the authorities have invested in flood-mitigation infrastructure, some urban planning experts argue that engineering solutions alone will not solve the problem if development continues to outpace environmental considerations.

They say the loss of natural water absorption areas has left the Klang Valley increasingly exposed to flooding during periods of intense rainfall.

The rapid pace of development in the Klang Valley, coupled with the loss of retention ponds and natural ground cover, has increased the region’s vulnerability to flooding, said Dr Shuhana Shamsuddin, president of the Malaysian Urban Design Association .

“Looking at the pace of development in the Klang Valley, there is no serious control. When something happens, such as a landslide, there is concern for a while, but after some time, it is business as usual,” she told ST.

She said the Klang Valley is located at the bottom of hills, so it is natural for water to collect in the area.

“With overdevelopment, the reduction of retention ponds, and an imbalance between developed areas and green open space, it is a ticket to flooding,” she added.

Dr Shuhana urged the authorities to plan better.

“We are building our cities in ways that conflict with the climate. We need to plan, design and develop our cities in harmony with the climate. Instead, we are encouraging flooding to happen through our lackadaisical attitude towards designing cities that fails to take the climate into account,” she said.