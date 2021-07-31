For Subscribers
Coronavirus: Asia-Pacific
News analysis: US plays catch-up with Covid-19 vaccine donations in S-E Asia
'No strings attached' as US tries to set itself apart from China, but misgivings remain
More than 1.5 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines donated by the United States arrived in Thailand yesterday to much fanfare. In nearby Vietnam, the authorities are administering five million doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the US earlier this month.
Washington's vaccine diplomacy is in full swing.