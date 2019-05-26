Newborn boy found alive in rubbish bin by security guard's dog in Malaysia

Man's best friend turned out to be a baby's too when it found him alive in a rubbish bin in Pandan Indah, a town in Ampang Jaya, Selangor.

Local news sources reported that the newborn boy still had his umbilical cord attached when he was discovered on Saturday morning (May 25).

Malaysia's China Press reported that a security guard had been on patrol at about 6am when his dog started barking in the direction of a trash can outside a convenience store.

Ampang Jaya police superintendent Mohd Zaid Hassan told Sin Chew Daily that the security guard then walked to the bin, where he heard the baby's cries.

"When he checked and saw the newborn, he immediately called the police for help," the police officer said.

Bernama reported that following a medical examination, the baby was found to have no injuries.

The police are currently investigating this incident and are calling on people with knowledge of the incident to come forward, Sin Chew said.