New Year events in Thailand at risk amid latest outbreak

New Year celebrations that Thailand has been banking on to lift consumer spending are hanging in the balance, as the country yesterday mulled over whether to widen containment measures amid its biggest Covid-19 outbreak in months.

The latest cluster, emanating from a shrimp market in the seafood processing hub of Samut Sakhon province, has affected more than 800 migrant workers, and the government expects its mass testing to find more infections.

Travel curbs and a 10pm to 5am curfew are in place in Samut Sakhon, where schools and dine-in facilities have been suspended.

Meanwhile, a handful of new infections linked to this cluster have been found in Bangkok and nearby provinces such as Samut Prakan and Nakhon Pathom.

While the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has cancelled its New Year events, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday did not commit to a larger ban, saying the government would need to evaluate the situation during the week.

"Let's see what happens in the next seven days, to see what we will do for the New Year," he said. "Don't panic."

Last Saturday, Thailand reported more than 550 new cases, its single biggest daily increase. Most are asymptomatic Myanmar migrant workers who form the bulk of labourers in its seafood industry.

Yesterday, it added 382 to the tally, bringing its total number of cases to 5,289, with 60 deaths.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said yesterday: "You as business operators or those who are holding events should consider numbers we are reporting to assess the risk."

Investors, however, reacted early to the bad news, causing the SET Index to shed 5.4 per cent of its value yesterday.

Asean's second-biggest economy had been looking to usher in the new year with major celebrations, despite recent new cases in northern Thailand caused by people crossing the Thai-Myanmar border without being quarantined.

Myanmar is still struggling to contain its outbreak. It has logged more than 116,000 cases and 2,400 deaths.

Thailand's economy, meanwhile, was forecast by the National Economic and Social Development Council to contract by a smaller-than-expected 6 per cent this year, despite the dearth of foreign tourists.

Central Group was due to hold a concert on New Year's Eve in central Bangkok, featuring popular groups like BNK48. It is unclear if this will go ahead.

BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang urged all parties to cancel New Year events.

Dr Taweesilp has appealed for patience as it may take weeks to clear this outbreak, with more than 10,000 people at risk to be tested.

"A 100-bed field hospital has been set up for any of them found to be infected, so that they can be treated without having to leave the area. Some of them who may not be infected are also considered high risk because they live together at close quarters," he said.

"So (we would) rather have them stay together in the same area than let some move out. This is the model Singapore has used."

Mr Chairat Trirattanajarasporn, immediate past president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, told The Straits Times: "Some private and up-country countdowns can probably continue, but not on a large scale."