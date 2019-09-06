Malaysia gay-sex video: New wave of clips released on WhatsApp

A new wave of sex video clips allegedly involving Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and former Santubong Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz was released on the WhatsApp messaging platform in the wee hours yesterday.

The six video clips, each about three minutes long, were distributed at 3.35am in a group called Video Terkini Azmin (Azmin's latest video) with more than 80 media organisation members and politicians. They appeared to be from the same video that had been sent in bits and pieces to reporters repeatedly over the past few months.

Several ministers of the Pakatan Harapan government, including Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad, were added to the WhatsApp group. Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam was also added to the group.

On June 12, Mr Haziq admitted to being one of the men in the video and also alleged that the other individual was Mr Azmin, claiming that the romp took place in a Sabah hotel room during a by-election on May 11.

But he denied any knowledge of the video being shot, asserting that it was taken without his consent.

Mr Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, rubbished the allegations and described the video as a plot to ruin his political career.

While some have said the video could be a deepfake, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador in July said Cybersecurity Malaysia had determined it was authentic, but facial recognition technology had failed to positively identify Mr Azmin.

Mr Hamid also said the leader of a political party was the mastermind behind the campaign to tarnish the minister's reputation, leading to speculation that the release was linked to a feud between Mr Azmin and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Mr Anwar has denied any involvement.

Mr Lokman has claimed that Indonesian experts who analysed the video have confirmed that the duo in it were Mr Azmin and Mr Haziq.