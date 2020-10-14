New twist after Anwar meets King

Malaysia's king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (left), and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim inside the Royal Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 13, 2020.
Malaysia's king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (left), and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim inside the Royal Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 13, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE/MALAYSIAN NATIONAL PALACE
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim met the Malaysian King yesterday after a three-week delay, to claim he has majority support to form a new government.

Datuk Seri Anwar said at a news conference later that he had passed "documents" to Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin as proof that he has 120 MPs behind him, in the 222-seat Parliament. But Sultan Abdullah threw a surprise, with the national palace saying that while Mr Anwar did say how many lawmakers are behind him, he "did not present a list of the MPs' names to support his claim" at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Umno issued a statement around 11pm that its political bureau will consider pulling out of Perikatan Nasional, Malaysia's governing alliance, unless it gets to set new terms for cooperation.

