New rules for CNY period ridiculed by Malaysians

Malaysians are suggesting that they should take their Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations to the pasar malam (night market) following the government's announcement that only those from the same household are allowed to have reunion dinners together, despite permitting night markets to operate.

In questioning the logic of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the movement control order, opposition MP Teng Chang Khim said it was "crazy" that some sectors are allowed to operate but family members are barred from meeting.

"Factories, markets, night markets, hyper markets... are allowed to open, but family members living within a radius of 10km are not allowed to have reunion dinner. Crazy!" he said in a Facebook post on Thursday. "Let's have our reunion dinner and visit each other at pasar malam!"

Popular content creator Jin Lim, better known as Jinnyboy, also took a dig, pointing out that he has been celebrating Chinese New Year all his life.

"This Chinese New Year, you can only visit your family members within the same household? I've been celebrating CNY since I was born yo, all day every day," he said on Twitter on Thursday. "Reunion dinner, cannot. Pasar malam, can. Pasar Malam Reunion Cluster coming soon..."

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday announced that, taking into consideration Malaysia's growing number of Covid-19 cases, only families living in the same household are allowed to have their customary CNY dinner, prohibiting people from returning home for the two-day holidays.

House-to-house visits and cross-border travel are not allowed.

But Datuk Seri Ismail said the government is easing restrictions on economic sectors like night market traders, hairdressers and barbers, allowing them to reopen for business after considering their pleas.

This drew various reactions, even from Deputy National Unity Minister Ti Lian Ker, who said on Twitter on Thursday: "Someone has screwed up totally here. This SOP must be quickly withdrawn and rectified."

Democratic Action Party lawmaker Muhammad Shakir Ameer was also perplexed by the rationale behind the decision.

He said: "How is opening up pasar malam less dangerous than family gatherings? Families might as well gather in the pasar malam just to spend time with each other."

Funny memes related to the announcement have also been making their rounds on social media, with one showing a picture of a "lok lok" (hotpot skewers) steamboat truck being the "reunion dinner theme" for this year's CNY.

Another picture circulating online is of a Chinese family giving out hongbao with a night market in the background.

Twitter user chihohoho joked: "This CNY, for the first time ever, my house won't be hosting any reunion dinner or open house. I'll be hosting a pasar malam. Lai, lai, lai (Come, come, come)!"