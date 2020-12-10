New Perak Menteri Besar to be sworn in Thursday

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Perak Barisan Nasional chairman Saarani Mohamad will be sworn in as the state's 14th Menteri Besar at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar at 11am Thursday (Dec 10).

In a press statement, Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household Colonel (Rtd) Abdul Rahim Mohamad said Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah had been convinced that Datuk Saarani had received majority support from state assemblymen for the position.

The announcement was made after state Umno, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders sought an audience with the Perak Ruler on Wednesday evening.

Reporters were told that nine statutory declarations (SDs) in support of Datuk Saarani, signed by several assemblymen, were presented to Sultan Nazrin.

State PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria said he and two assemblymen from the party presented their SDs to the Sultan on Wednesday.

"We pledged our support as all three parties have reached a mutual agreement, " he said outside the palace, referring to PAS, Umno and Bersatu.

State Bersatu secretary and Sungai Manik assemblyman Zainol Fadzi Paharudin said he presented five SDs to the Perak Ruler, namely himself, Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamad Radzi (Tualang Sekah), Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri (Kuala Kurau), A. Sivasubramaniam (Buntong) and Paul Yong Choo Kiong (Tronoh).

"Titi Serong assemblyman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim presented his SD earlier, " he added.

On Saturday, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu resigned as Menteri Besar after losing a confidence vote at the state assembly.

The Perak Bersatu chairman and Chenderiang assemblyman received only 10 votes, with 48 voting against him and one abstention.

Umno's Pengkalan Baharu assemblyman Abdul Manaf Hashim had moved a motion of confidence for Ahmad Faizal to be the Menteri Besar last Friday.

Earlier Wednesday, the Perak state assembly created history of sorts when it convened without a state government.

The state assembly sitting was also brief as it lasted only about six minutes, with the time used mainly for announcements by State Speaker Mohamad Zahir Abdul Khalid and state assembly secretary Muhammad Nazri Abdullah.

In his announcement, Datuk Zahir said the sitting would be postponed to Dec 16 at 2.30pm.

"Seeing that the agenda to bring the Bills up in the august hall cannot be continued in line with the state constitution and due to the current situation, the sitting will be postponed.

"Replies to oral questions that have been submitted will be given in written form, " he said.

Mr Ahmad Faizal and Mr Razman were notably absent.

Mr Ahmad Faizal, who is Tambun MP, was in Parliament while Mr Razman is said to be in his constituency.

Mr Saarani was present during the sitting, along with several other assemblymen from Umno as well as Pakatan Harapan.

In the 59-seat state assembly, Umno holds 25 seats, Bersatu five, PAS three, Gerakan one and Independent one. The Opposition holds 24 seats - DAP (16), PKR (three) and Amanah (five).

In Kuala Lumpur, Barisan secretary-general Annuar Musa, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan released a joint statement on Wednesday saying that a consensus was reached by the three parties after a meeting.

"Based on the spirit of Perikatan Nasional, the three parties agreed to propose Saarani as the new Perak Menteri Besar to be consented by the Sultan of Perak, " it said.

It added that Wednesday's meeting managed to reach a consensus with regards to other appointments in the state government.

"The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between parties in the Perikatan government in Perak and at the federal level for political stability and harmony, " it said.There was speculation of strained ties between Barisan and Perikatan after Umno and Pakatan Harapan assemblymen voted against Mr Ahmad Faizal last Friday.

It was also revealed that BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has apologised on behalf of its assemblymen in Perak for voting against Mr Ahmad Faizal.