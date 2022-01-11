New party's members signal split in ex-PM Muhyiddin's Bersatu

Members of a new party called Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) are signalling a split within former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and the larger Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition that he leads.

Made up of two MPs and several state assemblymen, PBM has stated its intention to join the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN), which is expected to go head-to-head with PN in the next general election.

Last Saturday, PBM announced its leadership, which includes at least three former Bersatu members and several other elected representatives who never formally joined Bersatu but nevertheless remained pro-PN and pro-Bersatu.

All were once members of Pakatan Harapan (PH), which is made up mainly of the Chinese-based Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) led by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Most of those in PBM were aligned to Senior Minister Azmin Ali who bolted from PH in early 2020, leading to the collapse of the PH government which was eventually replaced by one led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin and PN.

Mr Larry Sng, MP for Julau ward in Sarawak who quit PKR last year, is heading PBM. Madam Haniza Talha, a state assemblyman for Lembah Jaya in Selangor who was formerly PKR women's chief, is deputy party leader.

Both Mr Sng and Madam Haniza remained as independents after leaving PKR.

Tebrau MP Steven Choong, who is also a former PKR member and known to be aligned to Mr Azmin, is another PBM member. He, too, remained as an independent after leaving PKR.

Mr Azmin, who is senior minister in charge of trade and industry, is still a member of Mr Muhyiddin's Bersatu, but he and another former PKR leader in the current Cabinet, Madam Zuraida Kamaruddin, had long been linked to the formation of the new party.

PBM was established as a multiracial party late last year following a name change. It was formerly known as Sarawak Workers Party and was founded by Mr Sng's father, Datuk Sng Chee Hua, a prominent businessman and former politician in the East Malaysian state.

Three former DAP representatives from Perak - two of whom had previously joined Bersatu - have also switched to PBM. The two former Bersatu members - Mr Paul Yong and Mr Sivasubramaniam Athinarayanan - had no voting rights and limited opportunities in Bersatu as it is a Malay-based party.