New parties to challenge Suu Kyi's dominance

YANGON • New political groups are emerging to contest Myanmar's next election in 2020, aiming to challenge the hegemony of national civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi after she has been weakened by escalating ethnic conflicts and slowing economic growth.

Those factors were cited by party officials for the poor performance of Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) in by-elections last November, when it won only seven of the 13 seats up for grabs as regional and army-linked parties made gains.

"Now that ethnic parties have allied with one another and prepared, we can't fully rely on the power of the party. We must try harder than before to win the trust of the people," said NLD lawmaker Dashi La Seng from the northern state of Kachin, where the party lost a seat in November's polls.

At stake is the future of Myanmar's transition to democracy. The NLD swept to power in a landslide victory in 2015, winning a comfortable majority in Parliament despite 25 per cent of the seats being reserved for the army.

While the NLD is still expected to do better than other parties next year, its majority could suffer severe losses, say analysts.

"It's questionable whether the NLD will win enough seats to form the government. If they don't, they'll have to form a coalition or negotiate with other parties," said analyst Ye Myo Hein at the Tagaung Institute of Political Studies.

The Nobel Peace laureate has faced criticism from ethnic leaders that her government is high-handed and lacks an understanding of the political demands of the country's myriad minorities, while investors have long complained about the slow pace of reform.

Ms Suu Kyi has responded to recent setbacks with a flurry of activity.

In the space of one week last month, Ms Suu Kyi - often seen as aloof in style - popped into a school in a Muslim neighbourhood of Yangon and launched an investment conference in the commercial capital touting the country's plentiful resources and youthful population, while her party floated changes to the military-drafted Constitution.

The burst of activity was interpreted as an attempt by Ms Suu Kyi to more actively push the government's message to constituents and investors. But her rivals have been busy, too.

Former junta No. 3 Shwe Mann, the influential former Lower House Speaker who has been Ms Suu Kyi's ally, last week announced the formation of a new political force, the Union Betterment Party.

Mr Ko Ko Gyi, one of the legendary leaders of the student protests in 1988 against junta rule, has also started a party called the People's Party. He has tempted other groups, including ethnic parties, to launch a joint bid for power.

Nowhere are the headaches for the NLD bigger than in the western state of Rakhine, where it is dealing with the fallout from an army offensive that in 2017 forced around 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee across the border to Bangladesh.

The Rakhine ethnic party, Arakan National Party, had a strong showing in the 2015 polls, but it has been denied major roles in the local administration, fuelling resentment against the NLD government in the state.

Mr Oo Aung Than, who runs Thazin Community Development Institute, an organisation that works on equal rights and development in Rakhine, has complained that the NLD ignored the political will of the Rakhine people in 2015.

"We ethnic people can see how they value ethnic people," he said. "The landslide victory will not happen again in 2020."

REUTERS