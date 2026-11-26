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New Negeri Sembilan exco to be sworn in on Nov 27: Source

The ceremony will take place at Istana Besar Seri Menanti with Chief Minister Ismail Lasim in attendance.

SEREMBAN – A new line-up of Negeri Sembilan state executive councillors will be sworn in on Nov 27 to ensure smooth state governance, including the tabling of the 2027 budget.

The new appointments come following the move by the state’s ruler Muhriz Munawir’s decision to sack the previous 10 exco members on Sept 20.

The ceremony will take place before the Yang di-Pertuan Besar at Istana Besar Seri Menanti with Chief Minister Ismail Lasim in attendance.

A source said six exco members will likely be appointed instead of 10.

“So including the (Chief Minister), there will be seven of them,” he said when contacted.

Among those touted to be appointed as exco members are Umno’s S. Leza Md Yasin, Mohamad Qayyum Abd Jalil, Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir and Muhammad Sufian Maradzi.

Others are the Malaysian Chinese Association’s Koh Kim Swee, Wawasan’s Ridzuan Ahmad and Malaysian Islamic Party’s (PAS) Abdul Fatah Zakaria.

Muhriz had revoked the appointments of the 10 previous exco members effective Sept 20 for breaching their oath of office.

According to the Negeri Sembilan Palace, they were removed after they were found to have violated their oath of office by their actions on Sept 15 when they agreed to Muhriz’s removal as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

The 10 members were Mohd Faizal Ramli, Zaifulbahri Idris, Mustapha Nagoor, Siow Kong Choon, Siti Nur Umairah Hashim, Mohd Asna Amin, Mohd Razi Mohd Ali, Suhaimizan Bizar, Mohd Fairuz Mohd Isa and Razali Abu Samah.

In a press statement issued on Sept 16, they said an April 19 proclamation removing Muhriz under Article 10 of the state laws had been signed and sealed by the lawful Undang (ruling chiefs) and became complete when Ismail Lasim signed it on Aug 3.

They had also said that Nadzaruddin Ja’afar was the new state ruler.

On Oct 5, they filed an originating summons at the High Court here challenging the validity of the revocation and seeking declarations and damages.

They named the state secretary and state government as respondents.

However on Nov 18, they withdrew their legal challenge against the revocation of their appointments. THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK