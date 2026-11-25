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New Mount Kinabalu climbing route from Kiau to open in January 2027, says Malaysian minister

The new route from Kampung Kiau in Kadamaian, covering Kiau to Marai-Parai in its first phase, will be a new tourism attraction for Visit Sabah Year 2027.

KOTA KINABALU – A new climbing route from Mount Kinabalu’s western face will open on Jan 16, 2027.

Malaysian Deputy Chief Minister III Ewon Benedick disclosed that the new route from Kampung Kiau in Kadamaian, covering Kiau to Marai-Parai in its first phase, will be a new tourism attraction for tourism initiative Visit Sabah Year 2027.

According to Sabah Parks, the exclusive Kiau-Marai-Parai climbing route’s first phase covers 7km, beginning at Kampung Kiau Nuluh (977m elevation) and ending at Marai-Parai (1,652m above sea level).

Based on the Marai-Parai Scientific Expedition conducted from Oct 7-20, 2024, a total of 25 points of interest were identified along the route. These include Minitinduk Gorge, which served as the historic gateway to Mount Kinabalu via Sir Hugh Low’s trail in 1851.

The route is also notable for its rich diversity of endemic flora, highland landscapes, and the presence of rare pitcher plant species such as Nepenthes rajah, Nepenthes lowii, and Nepenthes edwardsiana.

Under the overall development plan, the climbing route from Kampung Kiau Nuluh through Marai-Parai and West Gurkha Hut to Low’s Peak, Mount Kinabalu’s highest summit, will span 15.28km.

The complete journey to Timpohon Gate will cover approximately 24km.

The current starting point Timpohon Gate is on the southern side at 1,866m near Kinabalu Park headquarters with climbers trekking about 6km uphill to Panalaban (3,272m) before heading to the summit.

The Mesilau trail has been closed since the 2015 earthquake.

Ewon said tourism development on the Kadamaian side of Mount Kinabalu falls under the Kadamaian Development Master Plan 2020-2035 aimed at generating more economic opportunities for local communities.

Ewon, who is also the Kadamaian assemblyman, said the new route resulted from the efforts of Sabah Parks, the mountain’s guardians.

“I appreciate Sabah Parks’ initiative in developing Kadamaian’s potential, particularly through the new Mount Kinabalu climbing route from Kiau, the development of Sayap Peak, and tourism projects at Minitinduk George, Mount Nungkok, and planned developments in Melangkap.

“I am confident that tourism development on the Kadamaian side of Mount Kinabalu will be a game changer for the economic activities of Sabahans in Kadamaian,” he said after a working visit to the Sabah Parks headquarters.

During the visit, Ewon received a detailed briefing from Sabah Parks director Maklarin Lakim on the implementation and tourism development plans for Mount Kinabalu from the Kadamaian side.

He said the tourism initiatives would be complemented by infrastructure projects, including ongoing and planned Rural Roads Programme (JALB) developments in Kadamaian.

“I will continue to play my role as the Kadamaian assemblyman to support Sabah Parks’ efforts, especially in securing development funding,” he said, adding that Kadamaian has the potential to become a community-based rural ecotourism hub.

Besides Marai-Parai, tourism attractions with development potential include Sayap Peak (3,050m), Mount Nungkok, waterfalls, rivers, pristine forests, and the unique culture and traditions of local communities.

Of the 75,370ha that make up Kinabalu Park, 25,700ha (34.1%) are located within Kota Belud district while 42.1% lies in the Ranau district and 23.8% in Kota Marudu. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK