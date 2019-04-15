New Menteri Besar of Johor sworn in

A new Johor Menteri Besar was sworn in yesterday, following tensions between Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and the state's royal family over who has the right to choose the new chief minister.

Johor assemblyman Sahruddin Jamal, 43, became Johor's 17th Menteri Besar, replacing Datuk Osman Sapian, who lasted just 11 months. Dr Sahruddin was picked by the ruling Pakatan Harapan alliance, and sworn in by Johor ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. Also present was the Crown Prince, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

The ruler issued a statement later, asking those from "outside" the state to stop talking about who has authority over Johor, in a clear reference to Tun Dr Mahathir.

