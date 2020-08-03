New Malaysian school year for 2021 to begin on Jan 20

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's new school year for 2021 will begin on Jan 20, much later than usual period after taking into consideration the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Education Ministry.

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the delay in year-end examinations, as well as the short year-end school breaks are among the considerations taken in the new school year.

The year-end holidays for schools in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu have been reduced from 42 days to 14 days.

Schools in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor will now be shut for 13 days in December.

Three three federal terrories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya will also have a 13-day holiday in December.

Dr Radzi said the year-end holidays were shortened this year as the ministry wanted to ensure that schools could complete the syllabus for the students.

Schools and universities, like most of Malaysia, were locked down for some three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry prepared the school calendar and holidays for next year after taking into consideration the effects caused by the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

"As such, we would like to announce that the first term for 2021 in schools nationwide will commence on Wednesday, Jan 20,2021," he said in Parliament on Monday (Aug 3).

The schools in past years were usually opened for the new years on Jan 2 or Jan 3.

Dr Radzi said many people were unhappy when the announcement that school breaks were cut short this year was made.

But he said that if the school holidays remained at 42 days as originally scheduled, the syllabus for the year would not be completed, and this could hamper students who would move up a year in 2021.

"If they are unable to understand what they have learnt this year (due to not completing the 2020 syllabus), they may not be too motivated because they may feel left out," he added.