New Malaysian PM calls for unity to tackle pandemic

Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday invited opposition leaders to join the effort to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak in his maiden speech that emphasised cooperation across the political divide.

Datuk Seri Ismail, who helms the country's third administration in just three years, offered his rivals seats on the country's National Recovery Council and special committee for dealing with Covid-19.

He called for togetherness among all politicians, and urged a halt to any attempts to grab political power as the country grapples with a coronavirus crisis that has stretched its health resources and battered its economy.

"Such swift changes of government within a short period of time can be construed only as detrimental to the people and the country," Mr Ismail said.

He pledged to continue to steer Malaysia out of the Covid-19 crisis by ramping up vaccination to achieve herd immunity and revitalising the ailing economy.

In a brief 15-minute address, Mr Ismail, who is Umno vice-president, promised that the Covid-19 strategies employed by the previous administration led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is now one of Mr Ismail's backers, would continue.

His speech largely struck a conciliatory tone, emphasising inclusivity, togetherness and the spirit of the "Malaysian family".

He also thanked his predecessor and all the parties from his Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance and Mr Muyhiddin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact that backed him to become prime minister with just a four-seat majority.

"I pledge to do my best so that the trust placed in my team and me is not misplaced," Mr Ismail said.

Earlier yesterday, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Mr Ismail on his appointment in a telephone call, during which both leaders reaffirmed Singapore and Malaysia's longstanding, deep and broad-ranging ties.

Mr Ismail's speech was immediately welcomed by politicians from opposition parties as well as his own party, Umno.

Opposition Democratic Action Party's MP Ong Kian Ming said the offer by Mr Ismail was a "good start", though the details of the positions offered remain to be seen.

Speaking to news channel Astro Awani immediately after the conclusion of Mr Ismail's address, Dr Ong said that a political ceasefire is possible, depending on the outcome of negotiations.

Opposition leader and head of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition Anwar Ibrahim, who was also in the running for the post of prime minister, had previously urged his supporters to accept Mr Ismail's appointment and redirect their focus towards the next election.

Mr Shahril Hamdan, Umno's information chief, said the party now has "no more excuses".

Umno - especially its Supreme Council members - was critical of Mr Muhyiddin's administration as Malaysia's Covid-19 situation worsened. This led to 15 Umno MPs pulling their support from his PN pact, stripping him of a parliamentary majority and forcing his resignation last Monday.

"Umno is now leading this government, and the people will evaluate us accordingly," Mr Shahril said on Astro Awani.

The Umno-led BN was voted out of power for the first time in 61 years in the 2018 election, in which PH scored a shock victory after the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal that plagued former prime minister Najib Razak.