New Malaysian party Bersama can be ‘self-sustainable’ in current landscape, Rafizi says

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IPOH – There is enough support for Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) to be self-sustainable in the current political landscape, said the party’s leader Rafizi Ramli.

The Bersama co-leader said that because it does not align or affiliate with other parties, Bersama is free from being tied up by others.

“Bersama is the only party that takes that view and that approach,” he said in a press conference after the Jelajah Kancil on the night of June 14.

“I’m very apprehensive if we are referred to as a third force, because this whole idea about a third force is still within the old framework of having to join a coalition if we want to contest an election.

“I think people are sick and tired of coalitions,” he added.

Rafizi said Bersama was discussing the number of seats it would contest in both the Johor and Negri Sembilan state elections.

“We are currently deciding on the seats we will contest and also the candidates who will contest.

“God willing, the decision for Johor would be before the nomination day,” he said.

“Not being in any coalition gives us the advantage, so the other parties will have to guess (where we contest),” he added.

When asked about his expectations for the state elections, Rafizi said it would depend on the reception and support during the election campaign.

“Bersama is only three weeks old, just about to enter its first month.

“There has never been, in the history of political parties in Malaysia, a newly formed party that, upon entering (an election), does not face severe challenges,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Rafizi said the recognition of the United Examination Certificate was not a huge issue, but one that has been politicised to create division between the Malays and the Chinese when elections are near.

“This divide and rule strategy has been inherited for decades since the British era,” he said.

“It is an education issue, which I hope can be properly discussed,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK