New isolated Covid-19 cluster involving ship from Singapore emerges in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A new isolated Covid-19 cluster has been identified involving a ship's crew at Port Dickson in the state of Negeri Sembilan, said the Malaysian Health Ministry.

"The ship involved has a travelling history of originating from Singapore's port, " it said in a statement on Monday (Aug 31).

"A total of 34 crew members have been screened on Aug 28, and from the total, four tested positive for Covid-19, six tested negative and 24 others are still awaiting results."

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the four positive cases were asymptomatic and involved two Malaysians and two non-Malaysians.

"After being tested positive, they were sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, thus not having any risk of local community transmission as it is an isolated imported cluster," he said.

"Prevention and control measures such as disinfection and the decontamination process has been carried out on the ship, " he said, adding that the cause of infection was still under investigation.

A day earlier, the Health ministry has reported of another Covid-19 cluster involving a ship docked at Port Klang in the state of Selangor.

Two people has tested positive from eight of those linked to the ship.

The health ministry believed the infection originated from a foreign national who worked in the vessel and is currently warded at the Sg Buloh hospital for treatment.

The other patient is a Malaysian agent appointed by a shipping company.

Malaysia reported six new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 9,340.

One fatality was also reported - a 62-year-old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes and high blood pressure - bringing the country's death toll to 127.