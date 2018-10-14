New arrest warrant for Jho Low: Police chief

KUALA LUMPUR • The money-laundering charges brought against Low Taek Jho and his father Larry Low Hock Peng "in absentia" last Friday are to obtain a new warrant of arrest and enable assistance from Interpol, said Malaysia's national police chief.

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said that with the new warrant, the Royal Malaysia Police would be able to make a request to Interpol to issue a Red Notice for the fugitive businessman - better known as Jho Low - and his father.

"This latest move will certainly help the police to track down both men. Our priority has always been to detain them as soon as possible," he told The Star.

The charges were registered with the Sessions Court in Putrajaya, and warrants of arrest for both men were also sought.

Low remains defiant despite criminal charges filed against him by the police for laundering funds allegedly misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), saying he would not submit to any jurisdiction where guilt had been pre-determined.

A statement issued by his attorneys through a spokesman suggested that the charges were designed to turn attention away from the Malaysian government's plan to sell the Equanimity superyacht, thought to have been purchased with 1MDB funds, without first verifying its ownership through proper legal process.

The statement said Low was conferring with his lawyers on what legal action he could take to address the charges.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK