Nepal-Tibet floods: 91 Malaysians still uncontactable, says government

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Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said 36 Malaysians remain uncontactable in China, while another 55 have yet to be contacted in Nepal.

KUALA LUMPUR – The number of Malaysians reported as uncontactable following floods and landslides in Nepal as well as related travel disruptions in China remains at 91, said Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra).

Wisma Putra said 36 Malaysians remain uncontactable in China, while another 55 have yet to be contacted in Nepal.

“We have taken note of reports by the authorities in Xizang, China, that three Malaysians are among foreign nationals currently unaccounted for following a mudslide at Gyirong Port on Aug 26.

“However, the three Malaysians are already included in the 36 Malaysians reported as uncontactable in China,” the ministry said in a statement on Aug 30.

The Malaysian embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing are continuing to work with relevant authorities and others to determine the safety and whereabouts of Malaysians.

Wisma Putra said information received in both countries was also being cross-checked in case of duplication.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu has extended consular assistance to family members of Malaysians who remain uncontactable and who have travelled to the Nepalese capital.

“The embassy has provided updates on the situation, guidance on local procedures and assistance in coordinating with relevant Nepalese authorities.

“Where necessary, Malaysian officials have also accompanied family members to relevant facilities in Kathmandu.

“Family members have been advised to comply with all safety instructions issued by Nepalese authorities,” Wisma Putra said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing are continuing discussions with the authorities in Nepal and China regarding access to areas closer to the affected sites.

“Any movement by Malaysian officers to these locations would be subject to approval from the relevant authorities, as well as prevailing safety and access conditions on the ground,” it added.

The ministry’s operations room in Putrajaya continues to operate around the clock to coordinate information and provide assistance to Malaysians in the affected areas and their families. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK