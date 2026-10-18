Nepal seeks legal amendments to expedite death certificates for 54 Malaysians, says foreign minister

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People walking past damaged houses in Devighat, Nuwakot district in Nepal on Sept 21, following deadly flash floods and a mudslide in August.

MELAKA – The Nepalese government is seeking to amend the country’s laws to expedite the issuance of death certificates for 54 Malaysians who remain uncontactable following floods and landslides that hit the country in August.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said Nepal’s existing laws require a waiting period of up to three years before death certificates can be issued for individuals who remain unaccounted for after a disaster.

He said Nepalese Embassy representatives informed him of the matter during a visit to his office last week.

“The Nepalese government is pursuing the legal amendments and will table them to Parliament. Failing that, it will make special arrangements to ensure death certificates can be issued without delay for the 54 Malaysians who remain unreachable,” he told reporters after officiating at the closing ceremony of the 10th National General Conference of the National Solidarity Association for the 2025 session here on Oct 18.

He said the death certificates are necessary for the victims’ families to manage related affairs, including financial and insurance.

On Aug 26, flash floods and landslides hit Nepal’s Rasuwa district and the Nepal-Tibet border area after heavy rain, damaging infrastructure and communications and complicating search-and-rescue operations.

The Foreign Ministry had earlier reported that a Malaysian who could not be contacted after the disaster returned home safely on Oct 2, bringing the number of Malaysians still unaccounted for to 54.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said Malaysia is awaiting a decision by the National Disaster Management Agency and the National Security Council on aid that can be extended to tackle forest fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan, Indonesia.

He said the outcome of the discussions will be brought to the Cabinet for approval, while efforts to extinguish the fires remain challenging because they are burning in remote areas amid thick haze.

“Visibility is below 50 metres, and the Air Pollutant Index in Kalimantan has reached 1,000,” he said, adding that Malaysia will assess the risks before deciding on air support and will not deploy pilots if conditions endanger their safety.

On the social unrest situation in Italy and France, Mohamad advised Malaysians travelling to the two countries to stay away from demonstrations and areas where rioters are congregating. BERNAMA