Nepal floods: One of 55 missing Malaysians confirmed alive, reunited with family

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On Aug 26, devastating flash floods struck the Nepal-China border, killing more than 1,400 people to date, while thousands more remain missing.

PETALING JAYA – One of the Malaysians unaccounted for following the devastating floods in Nepal has been confirmed safe and returned to Malaysia, says the group representing Malaysians missing in Nepal.

Malaysia Solidarity: Families in Hope (MASFIH) spokesman Manivannan Rethinam said the person had reported himself to the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu.

“For MASFIH and the other families, the finding of a safe Malaysian 37 days later is an extremely relieving and meaningful development.

“We are thankful because one of the Malaysians, who was previously unaccounted for, has returned to his family,” he said in a statement on Oct 2.

Manivannan added that the individual was a Chinese Malaysian and among the solo travellers who went missing.

Manivannan added that he had also personally contacted the individual’s next of kin and confirmed the person’s safe return.

“We were informed that the person was at Nagthali Viewpoint at 3.26pm on Aug 25, which was one day prior to the devastating floods.

“Based on the information given by the person’s next of kin, the person was stranded temporarily due to the destruction of the roads and bridges in the area, alongside the absence of electricity and water supplies.

“There was also no internet access, which further limited the person’s movement and communications,” he said.

He added that the development was not just about reducing the number of missing Malaysians from 55 to 54.

“It is about a family who is able to reunite with their loved one after 37 days of uncertainty,” he said.

MASFIH, he said, was also eagerly waiting for an engagement with the Attorney-General’s Chambers and Bank Negara Malaysia.

“We are also still awaiting the opportunity to meet with the prime minister physically.

“These requests are not just to express our concerns but also for us to get a better understanding about steps moving forward for the next of kin, developments for the past 38 days and also aspects that require further attention and action at the highest levels of the government,” he said.

On Aug 26, devastating flash floods struck the Nepal-China border, killing more than 1,400 people to date, while thousands more remain missing.

According to an analysis by the United States Geological Survey, a Himalayan glacial collapse was believed to have triggered the incident, generating energy equivalent to a 5.2-magnitude earthquake. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK