Negeri Sembilan takes away Najib's Datuk title

SEREMBAN (Negeri Sembilan) • The ruler of Malaysia's western state of Negeri Sembilan has revoked the Datuk Seri Utama title conferred on disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak as well as a similar title it gave to his wife Rosmah Mansor.

The decision was made to safeguard the honour and dignity of the Negeri Sembilan royal institution, a palace official said.

The palace revoked the Darjah Seri Utama Negeri Sembilan award, which carries the title Datuk Seri Utama, that it conferred on Najib in 2005, and the Darjah Seri Paduka Tuanku Ja'afar Yang Amat Terpuji title it awarded Rosmah in 2006.

Such titles are regularly awarded by the nine hereditary Malay royal houses who are titular heads in nine states, and also by the Malaysian King, to politicians and businessmen who are deemed to have performed service to the respective state, or to Malaysia.

Negeri Sembilan's State Registrar of Awards Razali Ab Malik said the decision was made yesterday during a special meeting of the awards, titles and honours committee at the palace of state ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Despite Negeri Sembilan's move, Najib still holds Datuk Seri titles from other states, including Pahang, Melaka, Sabah, Sarawak, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Perlis.

Rosmah is understood to still hold Datuk Seri titles from Pahang, Melaka, Sabah, Sarawak, Kedah and Selangor.

Najib, who was toppled as prime minister after losing the general election in May, faces 38 graft-related charges linked to state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Rosmah has also been charged with money laundering and tax evasion.

Meanwhile, Rosmah was at the headquarters of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department in Kuala Lumpur yesterday for questioning on matters related to 1MDB.

Her sons Norashman Najib and Riza Aziz accompanied her.

It was learnt that Rosmah was to meet the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention division's investigators in its probe on matters relating to 1MDB.

"Investigators will question her further on various issues relating to 1MDB, including the items seized from premises linked to her husband," a source said, before Rosmah went inside. She left the building after three hours.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK