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Negeri Sembilan royal row: Revocation of 10 exco members’ appointments official, says state gazette

The gazette was issued upon an order by the state’s ruler, Muhriz Munawir.

SEREMBAN - The revocation of Negeri Sembilan’s 10 executive councillors’ appointments has become official, according to a state gazette.

Their removal, according to the Sept 24 state gazette, took effect on Sept 20.

The 10 are Mohd Faizal Ramli, Zaifulbahri Idris, Mustapha Nagoor, Siow Kong Choon, Siri Nur Umaira Hasim, Mohd Asna Amin, Mohd Razi Mohd Ali, Suhaimizan Bizar, Mohd Fairuz Mohd Isa and Razali Abu Samah.

The gazette was issued upon an order by the state’s ruler, Muhriz Munawir.

Muhriz had revoked the appointments of the state executive council on Sept 20.

The Negeri Sembilan Palace said in a statement the decision was made after the councillors were found to have violated their oath of office.

The statement said that on Aug 7, they had pledged allegiance to the Ruler and the Royal Institution, undertaken to protect and preserve the sovereignty of the state constitution, and acknowledged the authority vested in the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU).

However, the councillors had breached that oath by their actions on Sept 15 when they agreed on the removal of Tuanku Muhriz as the state’s ruler, it added.

In a press statement issued the following day, they had said an April 19 proclamation removing Muhriz under Article 10 of the state laws had been signed and sealed by the lawful Undang (ruling chiefs) and became complete when Ismail signed it on Aug 3.

They had said Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar was now the state’s ruler in place of Tuanku Muhriz. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK