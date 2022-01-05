Nearly 6,000 evacuated amid rising flood waters in Johor

Flood victims in Malaysia's southern Johor state had little respite yesterday.

Rising waters forced 5,923 people in the state to evacuate and take shelter in temporary relief centres yesterday.

Segamat district, about 21/2 hours' drive north from Johor Baru, was the worst hit, with a video on Twitter showing an entire village inundated.

Police rescued 14 factory workers left stranded on Monday night by the rising waters, said a Facebook post by the Royal Malaysia Police.

Six other states - Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, Melaka, Selangor and Terengganu - have also been hit by flooding, with nearly 13,000 people displaced in the country yesterday.

Resident Riza Molinda posted a video yesterday on Facebook of her house in Segamat after flood waters had receded. "I am home. Thank God. Cleaning session. I can only look at it," she wrote.

The Cabinet is meeting today to discuss the situation as post-flood clean-up operations continued in areas hit by the first bout of incessant rain in mid-December.

Stallholder Chai Foong Mei, 52, from Taman Sri Muda in Selangor, said her ground-floor flat was still being worked on more than two weeks after it was flooded in 3.6m-high waters on Dec 18. "My home rebuilding is in progress, with help from the neighbourhood and non-governmental organisations," she told The Straits Times.

A total of 113 educational institutions remained closed because they were affected by floods or were being used as temporary evacuation centres.

The threat is not over as several rivers in at least five states have breached the danger level, threatening low-lying areas.

But the Meteorological Department yesterday announced the end of the continuous heavy rain warning, adding that good weather was expected from today in the states of Terengganu, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

The continuous downpour alert remained in force in five districts in Sabah.

So far, the second wave of flooding has not been as severe as the first one, which saw nearly 70,000 people displaced last month and the country's industrial heartland in Selangor, the Klang Valley, badly hit.

At least 50 people died in what has been described as one of the worst floods in the country in recent years.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob tweeted yesterday that the government would provide psychological support for flood victims, particularly children.

Last week, he pledged that each affected family would receive RM61,000 (S$19,800) in aid and said that the government would look into long-term flood solutions, amid criticism over how it had handled the disaster.

Critics accused the government of not taking the floods seriously when they first occurred, with questions being raised about delays in rescue operations.

The government has said it plans to install more sirens in flood-prone areas to warn residents and for evacuation purposes.

Other proposals include having closed-circuit television cameras at river level monitoring stations to warn residents of the need to evacuate should the rivers reach dangerous levels.