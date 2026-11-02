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Nearly 100 employees of Media Mulia, publisher of Utusan Malaysia, Kosmo!, put on paid leave

KUALA LUMPUR – Media Mulia is conducting a strategic review of its business model, operational structure and corporate direction, which includes the implementation of a paid leave programme involving nearly 100 of its employees.

Media Mulia director and chief financial officer Abd Wahid Idris said the rationalisation exercise was undertaken to ensure the continuity and sustainability of the business amid changes in the media industry landscape, which is now increasingly focused on digital platforms.

However, he said the company remained committed to continuing the publication of its print newspapers for readers who remained loyal to them.

“The paid leave programme aims to reassess operational requirements, human resources utilisation and the company’s capacity to place greater emphasis on digital content, more effective and higher-quality news delivery platforms, as well as long-term business sustainability,” he said in a statement published in Utusan Malaysia on Nov 2.

Abd Wahid said the rationalisation exercise would preserve the identity and legacy of the Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo! brands, while safeguarding the distinctive content, editorial identity, reporting approach and credibility of both publications.

He added that the current management had rescued the two historic newspaper brands after their former owner ceased operations in 2019.

“Hence, strategic adjustments are necessary to ensure the continuity of both brands and the organisation, and to prevent them from meeting the same fate as before,” he said.

On the fate of the employees affected, Abd Wahid said the company remained committed to safeguarding their welfare and rights in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

He said the transformation was necessary to secure the future of the Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo! brands, with continued emphasis on producing higher-quality, authoritative and credible editorial content. BERNAMA