Nationwide screenings uncover early signs of hypertension in children in Indonesia

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Around 22.1 per cent of the children examined had blood pressure above normal levels for their age.

– Around 663,000 schoolchildren screened in 2026 in the Indonesian government’s free health check programme were found to have high blood pressure, raising concern over underlying conditions such as kidney damage linked to unhealthy lifestyles and increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods.

Government Communication Agency (GCA) head Muhammad Qodari said the screenings were conducted from Jan 1 to May 3 and involved around 4.8 million students at 48,000 schools nationwide, which generated data showing that around 22.1 per cent of the children examined had blood pressure above normal levels for their age.

“This finding must be analysed more comprehensively to identify why children at such a young age are experiencing high blood pressure,” Mr Qodari told a press briefing on May 6.

He also noted that if left untreated, paediatric hypertension could lead to serious complications later in life, such as heart attacks and strokes.

Dr Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the Health Ministry’s director for prevention and control of non-communicable diseases, told The Jakarta Post on May 8 that the data presented only preliminary screening results and therefore required follow-up examinations to determine whether the children actually had hypertension or other conditions.

She encouraged children who were flagged in the screening “to undergo further examinations at Puskesmas (community health centres) so they can receive treatment”, if necessary.

Separately, paediatrician Ina Zarlina explained that blood pressure measurements for children aged 13 and above generally followed the standard range for adults. Readings above 120/80 mm of mercury were in the “elevated” category, while readings above 130/90 mm of mercury were categorised as hypertension.

For children younger than 13, however, assessing their blood pressure was more complex and could be influenced by various factors including physical activity and pre-existing medical conditions, she said.

Dr Ina also concurred that further examinations were needed to follow up on the national screening results, especially to determine if any treatments or dietary adjustments were needed.

“According to the Association of American Physicians, routine blood pressure checks in children should ideally begin at the age of three ,” she said on May 8 .

“In Indonesia, however, routine screenings remain challenging because paediatric blood pressure cuffs are not always available, particularly in remote areas.”

Unhealthy foods

Speaking to the Post on May 7 , paediatrician Ni Made Chandra Mayasari said hypertension was generally less common in children than in adults because they had had less prolonged exposure to risk factors such as smoking and unhealthy diets.

She said the results from the preliminary screenings, if confirmed, were concerning, as they suggested impaired function of vital organs in the children tested.

Dr Chandra added that the most commonly associated condition was kidney damage, which might be linked to increasing exposure to preservatives and ultra-processed products.

“A lack of adequate water intake can also trigger hypertension in children,” she said, emphasising sufficient hydration as part of measures to prevent high blood pressure, as was avoiding industrially manufactured food products.

Ms Cika, 28, who lives in Bandung, West Java, said the screening results had made her more mindful of what her five-year-old ate each day.

“I’ve always tried to feed my daughter real food whenever possible,” she said on May 8 .

“I also avoid fast food as much as I can,” Ms Cika added, noting that she prepared homemade fried potatoes and chicken nuggets instead of buying processed versions to better control nutritional content.

She also noted that the adoption of healthy eating habits still fell short, despite growing public awareness of nutrition and food consumption. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK