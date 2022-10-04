NasDem backs Jakarta governor for Indonesia's presidency

JAKARTA - Indonesia's fifth-largest political party NasDem on Monday announced that it is backing outgoing Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan as its candidate for the 2024 presidential vote.

Mr Anies has consistently ranked among the top three possible contenders to lead the world's third-largest democracy, according to opinion polls.

The other two are Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Defence Minister and former special forces general Prabowo Subianto.

NasDem chairman Surya Paloh said he had spent months deliberating on the party's preferred candidate and ultimately decided that Mr Anies was the best choice.

Mr Anies accepted the endorsement and said he was ready to "walk together" with the party, which in the 2019 parliamentary election won about 9 per cent of the national vote.

For now, NasDem does not pass the required threshold to put forward a candidate alone, meaning it will have to form a coalition with other parties to formally nominate a candidate for 2024.

Presidential candidates are not required to officially register with the country's election body until October next year.

But with President Joko Widodo constitutionally barred from seeking a third term, intense jockeying is on over who will next lead the world's fourth-most populous country.

Mr Anies was elected as Jakarta Governor in 2017.

REUTERS