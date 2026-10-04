Name firms behind transboundary haze, Johor opposition chief urges Indonesia

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Johor is seen shrouded in haze on Sept 10.

JOHOR BARU – The Indonesian authorities should disclose the companies, including those linked to Malaysia, that are allegedly contributing to the transboundary haze that has affected people’s health, says Johor’s opposition leader.

Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen, who is also the state’s Balancing Force leader (ketua pengimbang), said in August that the Indonesian authorities had raised concerns about Malaysian-linked companies allegedly connected to the fires.

“If Malaysian companies are involved, the Indonesian authorities should disclose the companies concerned and make the investigation findings transparent, subject to due process,” he said in a statement on Oct 4.

“Malaysian companies must not be shielded from accountability simply because the fires occurred outside this country.”

Chen said he received health complaints from constituents, especially senior citizens, on a daily basis, regarding breathing difficulties and discomfort, making it a public health concern rather than simply an environmental issue.

He condemned slash-and-burn practices by plantation companies and smallholders to clear forests and carbon-rich peatlands for palm oil and pulp production, regardless of their companies’ country of origin or places of open burning.

Asean leaders, he pointed out, had adopted the Asean Declaration on the Right to a Safe, Clean, Healthy and Sustainable Environment at the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025 .

The declaration recognises the growing need to address transboundary environmental concerns and advances the right to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment, he said.

“Malaysia should strengthen its laws and enforcement mechanisms to hold companies accountable when their activities contribute to transboundary haze and harm public health, including considering legislation that can act on transboundary haze pollution culprits.

“With a Transboundary Haze Act in place, both the federal and state governments will have the legal framework and mechanisms needed to protect the health and well-being of our people,” said Chen.

His comment came after The Star reported that Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz had formally raised concerns over the transboundary haze in a letter to the Indonesian Consulate General’s office in Johor Baru.

The letter, sent on Sept 30, reportedly expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality levels as the Air Pollutant Index readings in certain areas have reached unhealthy levels.

The haze has been affecting the state, especially Johor Baru over the past few weeks, and despite regular heavy downpours, visibility remains bad. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK