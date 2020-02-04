Najib's wife Rosmah hospitalised, confirms lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

This was confirmed by her lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, in a short text message to The Star.

"Yes, she is. Doctors are examining her medical condition further and she has to be warded," he said on Tuesday (Feb 4).

When asked about the length of her hospitalisation, Mr Akberdin could not confirm.

"Not sure. But we will inform the court," he added.

Rosmah did not turn up at the High Court on Monday on what was supposed to be the first day of her graft trial, where she is accused of three counts of graft amounting to hundreds of millions of ringgit involving a solar hybrid project in Sarawak.

Her lawyers submitted a medical report dated Feb 2 from a hospital in Ampang that stated she has cervical spondylosis, osteoarthritis on both knees and chronic adrenal insufficiency as her diagnosis.

High Court judge Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan then adjourned the hearing and ordered it to resume on Wednesday.

He also suggested that Rosmah attend the trial in a wheelchair and would allow short breaks during the hearing.

On Nov 15,2018, Rosmah claimed trial to two charges of graft involving RM187.5 million (S$62.3 million) related to projects to provide electricity to schools in Sarawak.

According to the first charge, Rosmah was accused of soliciting for herself a RM187.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, through her former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor.

The money was a reward for helping Jepak Holdings obtain the contract for a project, through direct negotiations with the Education Ministry, to install solar hybrid systems and for the maintenance and operation of diesel generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The project, known as Project Bersepadu Sistem Solar Photovoltaic Hibrid, was valued at RM1.25 billion.

In the second charge, she was accused of receiving RM1.5 million from Saidi as a reward for assisting Jepak Holdings to obtain the same project contract.

All of the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

Rosmah faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.