Najib's wife arrested after questioning

The wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was arrested yesterday afternoon, in a major blow to the once self-styled "First Lady" of Malaysia.

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, 66, was arrested yesterday after being questioned at the offices of Malaysian graftbusters regarding money-laundering allegations linked to the scandal surrounding 1Malaysia Development Berhad. Najib himself is facing 32 charges, also related to the troubled state fund.

Expressing anger over her mother's arrest, Najib's daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib wrote in an Instagram posting: "I suppose (today) makes for a great picture and media circus."

