Najib's wife allowed to travel to Singapore to visit pregnant daughter

KUALA LUMPUR • Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been allowed to temporarily take back her passport to travel to Singapore to visit her daughter who is expected to give birth soon.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday allowed the application by Rosmah, who is on trial for graft, for the release of her travel document after the prosecution did not object to it.

Justice Mohammed Zaini Mazlan made the order for Rosmah's passport to be returned to her yesterday and that it must be returned to the court before or by Dec 6.

According to the notice of motion seen by The Star, Rosmah was seeking the release of her passport to visit her daughter Nooryana Najwa, who is eight months pregnant.

Ms Nooryana, 33, has a history of high-risk complications during childbirth and is due to deliver her second child soon in Singapore.

Earlier, the court was informed by Rosmah's lawyer, Datuk Jagjit Singh, that Rosmah would be returning to Malaysia by or on Nov 24.

Meanwhile, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam told the court that the prosecution had no objection to the application, subject to Rosmah's travel dates not affecting the agreed trial dates.

"They (the defence) must strictly adhere to the timeline agreed. We do not want delays," he said.

Justice Mohammed Zaini said the quarantine period for travellers returning to Malaysia is 14 days.

He said if Rosmah were to return on Nov 24, she must be tested for Covid-19 again on the 14th day and make herself available on Dec 8, which is one of the trial dates.

"Here is my order. The passport will be returned today and must be returned to the court before or on Dec 6 with the condition that the applicant could travel to Singapore only from Oct 22 and must return to Malaysia before or by Nov 21," the judge said.

Rosmah is facing one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million (S$60.8 million) and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from the managing director of Jepak Holdings. The bribes were allegedly received through her former aide Rizal Mansor for helping Jepak secure a RM1.25 billion tender to install and maintain solar hybrid and diesel generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Najib, who is facing a separate graft trial, is also applying for the temporary release of his passport to travel to Singapore to be by his daughter's side.

In a supporting affidavit, Najib said that Nooryana is currently residing in Singapore with her husband and a four-year-old son.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK