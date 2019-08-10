Najib's son sued over unpaid taxes of $12.4m

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Inland Revenue Board has sued the son of former prime minister Najib Razak over RM37.6 million (S$12.4 million) in unpaid taxes from 2011 to 2017, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday.

The government, as the plaintiff, filed the writ of summons and statement of claims through the tax board at the High Court on July 24, naming Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Mohd Najib, 36, as the sole defendant.

According to the statement of claims, Mr Mohd Nazifuddin had unpaid taxes for the assessment years 2011 to 2017, as stated in the assessment notice dated March 15 this year, Bernama said.

The notice was served by hand to Mr Mohd Nazifuddin on March 18.

The Malaysian government said the outstanding taxes accumulated over the seven-year period should be paid within 30 days from the date of assessment notice, as stipulated under Section 103 of the Income Tax Act 1967.

It added that a 10 per cent additional payment has been imposed.

The government is also seeking interest of 5 per cent per annum from the day of judgment until the sum is fulfilled, as well as costs and other relief deemed fit by the court, Bernama said.

The taxman earlier sued former premier Najib over RM1.69 billion in additional tax assessments for the years 2011 to 2017.

Case management will commence on Aug 30.