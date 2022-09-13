Najib's request to be warded for stomach ulcers denied, says daughter

Jailed Malaysian former premier Najib Razak was at the weekend denied his request to be hospitalised for stomach ulcers, which was followed by a blow from the Selangor palace on Monday to withdraw titles it had accorded him and his wife Rosmah Mansor.

Najib's daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib wrote in an Instagram post on Monday that her father has suffered from ulcers for about 15 years, and "the doctor discovered multiple new ulcers in his stomach" during a scope on Saturday.

The doctors at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) also did a biopsy, which led to some bleeding, and the ulcer had to be clipped to stop the bleeding, she said.

She added that her father had requested to be kept at the hospital for observation but was instead discharged by the doctor.

He was sent back to Kajang prison, where he is serving a 12-year jail sentence for graft related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal.

He attended court on Monday, where he is on trial for bribery involving RM2.28 billion (S$708 million) from 1MDB funds and money laundering.

Ms Nooryana also claimed the doctors had changed Najib's medication, and that a check on Monday morning showed that his blood pressure was "dangerously high, potentially due to the change in medication administered".

"On humanitarian grounds, our family pleads with the prison authority, the hospital and Ismail Sabri (Yaakob)'s government to do the right thing and allow for dad to receive proper medical care and observation," she wrote.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah on Monday said that the check-up and procedure had been carried out by senior consultants who head the clinical services in their respective fields.

The hospital had held two conferences with Najib and his family to inform them of the test results.

"They were also informed about the unanimous decision by the consultants that he would be discharged," said Tan Sri Noor Hisham, adding that the drugs prescribed were the same ones Najib had been taking previously. "He was healthy before he was allowed to be discharged from HKL."

Meanwhile, the Selangor palace has revoked the Datuk Seri and Datin Seri titles that were conferred on Najib and Rosmah, who has been convicted of corruption.

They were similarly stripped of those titles by the Negeri Sembilan palace in 2018, but retain the titles from other states.

Sultan of Selangor Sharafuddin Idris Shah also said that royal pardons cannot be given easily.

"The judiciary is the last bastion that must be defended to ensure the administration of justice is carried out effectively," he said.

He added that he was in support of Malaysian King Abdullah Ahmad Shah's Sept 5 speech on prerogative powers related to royal pardons, which cannot be practised arbitrarily for the benefit of certain quarters.

"The pardoning process has to be implemented in line with the laws and procedure provided under the Constitution and laws related to it," he was quoted as saying by The Star daily.

Najib is serving 12 years in prison and has been fined RM210 million for his role in a case involving a former subsidiary of the 1MDB state fund.

On Sept 1, Rosmah was also convicted of corruption by the High Court for soliciting bribes in return for helping a solar energy firm secure a lucrative contract for hundreds of schools in Sarawak.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined a record RM970 million. But she remains out on bail while she makes her appeal at the Court of Appeal.