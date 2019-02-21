Najib's 'PR guy' Paul Stadlen cries foul over move to charge him in absentia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Paul Stadlen, once a media adviser to former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has claimed that the Pakatan Harapan government's move to charge him in absentia is politically motivated.

London-based law firm Mishcon de Reya said in statement on Thursday (Feb 21) that Stadlen categorically denied any wrongdoing.

"Any charges will be strenuously resisted, as the case against him is politically motivated and in breach of natural justice," managing partner Kevin Gold said.

"We are appalled by the actions of the Malaysian government, who today used the media to leak that Paul Stadlen will be charged in absentia, despite there being no such provision under Malaysian law," he added.

He denied claims that Stadlen had been in hiding, saying that Stadlen first found out that the authorities were seeking for him as a witness after they released a media notice on Nov 1, 2018.

"Following that, our firm immediately contacted the Malaysian authorities. We have had no response.

"The Malaysian government has a political agenda, and Stadlen is now caught up in the backlash against former prime minister Najib Razak," Mr Gold said.

Stadlen was charged with two counts of money laundering involving RM15 million (S$4.98 million) on Wednesday.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been looking for Stadlen as a witness in its investigation into state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The British-born Stadlen fled Malaysia when Barisan Nasional, led by Najib, lost power after last year's General Election. He had been working for Najib since he took office in 2009.