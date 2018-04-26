Najib's new prime ministerial directive: No Avengers spoilers please!

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - In a break from election fever, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has repeated a light-hearted "demand" from Thanos, the villain in the new Avengers movie, not to post spoilers for the Hollywood blockbuster.

In a Twitter post, the Malaysian Prime Minister urged fans who had already watched the movie Avengers: Infinity War to allow others to enjoy the film and not discuss key plot points online.

"How was #AvengersInfinityWar? I saw much praise in the timelines. Those who have watched please don't post spoilers, okay.

"Give an opportunity for all to watch first," Mr Najib wrote on his official Twitter account @NajibRazak.

He ended his tweet with the hashtag "#ThanosDemandsYourSilence".

The hashtag that Najib used is also trending among fans of the Marvel Studios movie franchise.