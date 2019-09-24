Najib's lawyers calls for Jho Low to be produced in court

KUALA LUMPUR - Najib Razak's defence team on Tuesday (Sept 24) called for 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)-linked fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, to be produced in court as soon as possible so that the court could determine the truth in the former Malaysian prime minister's case.

"I would like to invite that Jho Low be produced as soon as possible so that we could determine the truth, " said Counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, according to Bernama.

"Natural justice is totally removed because I have no chance of cross-examining Jho Low," he added.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee made submissions in a hearsay application against the evidence of former 1MDB chief executive officer Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi.

Datuk Shahrol Azral took the stand on Monday as the ninth prosecution witness in Najib's trial involving the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds.

Mr Shahrol Azral had testified to a close relationship between Najib and Jho Low, but Mr Muhammad Shafee said it was all "hearsay" since nobody could prove what the witness said because Jho Low was absconding.

Mr Muhammad Shafee submitted that hearsay evidence, in general, could not be admissible unless Jho Low was brought to court.

"The Inspector-General of police (IGP) has said not more than a month ago that they (the police) got Jho Low and they know exactly where he is. The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister said they must get Jho Low," he said.

Mr Muhammad Shafee also pointed to the testimony of the eighth witness, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, who was Najib's former special officer, who labelled Jho Low as a "master manipulator".

"Why must we accept his (Jho Low) words when he manipulated the entire event, TIA, 1MDB and in fact the PM, " he said.

Lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram recalled Amhari's testimony that Najib did not make any adverse response or appear surprised when informed of Jho Low's instructions through a draft of a letter.

"This is conduct accompanying the words spoken by Jho Low, " he said.

Datuk Seri Sri Ram also pointed out that the case was unique, as the accused was the most powerful person in the country when the alleged offences were committed.

"For those reasons, we respectfully submit that what Shahrol Azral said, what Amhari said, how they acted upon Jho Low's statement, how they verified with the accused and the accused's state of mind and Jho Low's are all relevant, " he said.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah has reserved his judgment.

The trial continues, with Mr Shahrol Azral taking the stand.

Najib faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion (S$760 million) from 1MDB funds, besides 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount, reported Bernama.

The Pekan MP allegedly perpetrated the offences at the AmIslamic Bank Berhad Branch, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon. The bribery offences were committed between Feb 24, 2011, and Dec 19, 2014, while the charges of money laundering applied to the period between March 22 and Aug 30, 2013.