Najib's daughter asks supporters to stand by 'strongest' government critic ahead of 1MDB trial

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Ahead of his upcoming court trials, the daughter of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has urged his supporters to stand by him in "the biggest test of his life."

Ms Nooryana Najwa Najib said that every second her father spends alone in the accused dock, he would be thinking of his family, friends, supporters and the people he cares for deeply.

"You are his source of strength and determination.

"It will be your kind thoughts, encouraging words and heart-felt prayers that will help him weather this storm," she said in an Instagram post on Monday (Feb 11).

She had posted a black and white picture of Najib shaking hands with people.

"Titles and positions come and go. But, helping those in need even in the smallest way possible is a blessed life worth fighting for.

"I once asked my father, 'Are you sure you want to keep on fighting? Think about what they may do to you, to the family, to your supporters?

"His response was, 'Remember Prophet Muhammad still carried on with his struggle even with only a handful of followers. I know it will be painful.

'But I want to be there for the people when the dust settles, and the stark reality of Malaysia Baru sets in.

'They will need someone to listen to their grouses, someone to stand with them, someone to tell them all is not lost and that we can do something about it'," she said.

Ms Nooryana said it would only take one of the 42 charges against her father "to stick on a technicality and the government would have silenced its strongest critic."

The high profile corruption trial of Najib - the first in a series of charges - is scheduled to start Tuesday (Feb 12) but this may be stalled due to a last-minute application by the defence to stay the hearing.

Najib, the first former prime minister of Malaysia to find himself in the dock, has filed an application to stay his trial over the seven charges involving RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Dubbed the "SRC International" trial by the media and fixed for a 11-day hearing this month, it is expected to attract local and global attention.

The seven counts are slated to be the first set of charges to be tried in court out of the 42 levelled against Najib in the case - described as "the worst kleptocracy scandal ever" - linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

On July 4 last year, the 66-year-old Pekan MP claimed trial to a charge of abuse of power and three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) for allegedly misappropriating RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International, a unit of 1MDB.

On Aug 8, he appeared in court again for the second time and was charged with three counts of money laundering involving the same RM42 million.

Since then, Najib has been charged four more times, making it a total of six times that he has appeared before the court.